'Girls' Star Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Split After 5 Years

It has been confirmed that "Girls" actress has officially called it quits with her singer boyfriend last month after spending five years together as a couple. According to a source close to the former couple, the decision to break up was mutual between Dunham and Antonoff and that the two parted ways amicably. The source said, "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was."

"They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on," the source added.

Antonoff first met the "Girls" actress, writer and director back in 2012 when they were both set up for a blind date by his sister as well as comedian Mike Birbiglia. In fact, it is said that their date went so well that the Bleachers frontman had immediately gone to tell Dunham everything about himself, explaining that if one really likes another person so much, one would want to let the other person know everything about him.

After they started dating, it didn't take long before Antonoff would move in with the now 31-year-old actress in her home in Brooklyn.

Throughout the course of their relationship, the former couple had sparked rumors of engagement numerous times. However, they also mentioned many times how they have no plans on marrying each other yet. Furthermore, the couple also said that they wouldn't get married until all 50 states of the US legalize same-sex marriage.

After marriage equality was finally achieved in 2015, Dunham said she felt a lot of pressure to just get married on that day but had thought against it explaining they wanted to marry each other when they already feel excited about the idea.

"I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal," Dunham told Ellen Degeneres on her show back in 2015.

The two have yet to address their split publicly.