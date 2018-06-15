Gisele Bündchen Apologizes for Slamming Instagram Era Models

Instagram/gisele Featured in the image is supermodel Gisele Bündchen

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen apologized after receiving some backlash for her statements about the models who use Instagram as their portfolio.

In the July 2018 issue of Vogue magazine, the 37-year-old Brazilian model and actress talked about how up and coming models use social media to promote themselves.

According to Bündchen, her Instagram account was only made by her sister. But if she will only have her way, she would only post pictures of sunsets instead of showing pictures of herself.

She also said that she does not like to promote herself through social media.

"It's not my generation — I have to be honest about that," she stated. "I'm older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do it, forget it. I wouldn't do it," the model added.

However, after some fans slammed her for her opinion, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a lengthy message on Twitter to explain that her opinion only applies to herself.

"I'm sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood. My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy," the mother of two stated in her post.

She also mentioned that she admires the people from the younger generation for their skill to keep up with all the demands of social media. In addition, she clarified that she never felt that she is wiser compared to anyone and said that she believes everyone is still learning about new innovations.

Her apology received mostly favorable responses from her followers, saying that she does not need to apologize for stating her beliefs. Others said that they understand her opinion since not everyone is born in the Internet generation. Also, other netizens reminded her that it is not her fault that some people are over sensitive.