Gisele Bündchen Clarifies Her Super Bowl Remark, Says She Is 'Tired of People Twisting Her Words'

Reuters/Matthew Emmons New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) addresses the media during Super Bowl LII Opening Ceremonies.

Gisele Bündchen recently took to Twitter to clarify her Super Bowl remarks claiming she is tired of people misconstruing her words.

When Gisele Bündchen's husband, Tom Brady, and his team, the Patriots, lost the Super Bowl last Sunday, it was reported that the supermodel had told her children that their daddy's team let the Philadelphia Eagles win. This certainly hit a nerve among Eagles fan who accused the model of taking away their favorite football team's merit. Now, Bündchen is setting the record straight once and for all.

"Just to be clear. No one 'let' anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn't exist!" Bündchen said in a Twitter post.

Last Monday, USA Today reported that Bündchen and Brady's children, Vivian and Benjamin, were upset that the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl and that the supermodel told them that the Philadelphia Eagles haven't won in a long time (their last win was back in 1960).

"They haven't won in a million years," Bündchen reportedly said and when her daughter pointed out that the Eagles had won the Super Bowl, she explains, "Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before." She added, "Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes. We have to share. Sharing is caring."

Bündchen has been known to be overly supportive of her husband and his team, and after her remarks, people were quick to criticise the model not only because of what she had said but her parenting style as well.

Apparently, the criticism didn't sit well with actor Donnie Wahlberg, who has been a long-time friend of the family. Wahlberg explained during a guest appearance on his wife Jenny McCarthy's radio show that Bündchen was being just a great mom at the time, and even while in tears, her daughter Vivian had been smiling and was telling everyone that they should be happy for the Eagles' win as they had not won in a long time.

After the Super Bowl, Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles for their win, saying it had been quite a game.