Reuters/Jason Redmond Mark Salling's death has been confirmed to be caused by suicide.

It has been revealed that the body of Mark Salling will be cremated just one week after his death.

In a report published by E! News, it has been confirmed that the late actor's body will be cremated after it was discovered at a nearby wooded area near his home in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of L.A. The discovery came after one of his family members had reported him missing at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department had confirmed that Salling's body had been discovered hanging at around 8:50 a.m.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," Salling's attorney, Michael J. Proctor, said in a statement. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother," Proctor's statement added.

Shortly after, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed the actor's death to have been caused by asphyxia by hanging and that the manner had been suicide.

The news came while the 35-year-old awaited his final sentencing after pleading guilty to receiving and possessing of child pornography. Back in 2015, authorities had managed to seize about 26,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography in the "Glee" actor's thumb drives and personal computer, featuring infants and children as young as three being sexually abused. He was officially charged on May 2016 for receiving and possessing child pornography.

On Dec. 2017, the actor pleaded guilty to these charges, and as part of his plea deal, he would've received a prison sentence that ranged from four to seven years instead of the maximum 20 years for his case. He would've also been sentenced to pay $50,000 in restitution to any victim who would ask of it.

Now, after his death, it has been reported that the federal prosecutors are planning to drop all the charges against Mark Salling. "If that person dies accidentally or by suicide, the government can no longer proceed," former prosecutor Manny Medrano said in a report published by Buzzfeed News. "Essentially, no defendant, no criminal prosecution," he added.