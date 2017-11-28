'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Arrested, Charged With Domestic Battery for Allegedly Hitting Her Husband

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera was arrested and charged after a reported incident with her husband Ryan Dorsey. Deputies were eventually involved in a domestic violence call last Saturday, Nov. 24, involving the couple.

Rivera's husband met with the deputies who responded to a report of a domestic row late Saturday, telling them that the actress struck him, as he would later prove with a video taken by a mobile phone.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Naya Rivera poses as she arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Califonia, U.S.

Dorsey also claimed that Rivera hit him in the head and lower lip and the minor injuries seen on him at the time matched his description, according to the sheriff's department's statement via Entertainment Weekly.

In a later update by the WSAZ 3 news channel, deputies would add that the 30-year-old former "Glee" star was drunk during the reported domestic dispute. According to new information from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the two were arguing over their child.

In the course of their argument, Rivera hit Dorsey several times in the face and head, according to the station's statement. Dorsey did not need medical attention at the time of Rivera's arrest, the deputies said.

The video that Dorsey provided was a key factor in the charges of domestic battery filed against Rivera. Sgt. Brian Humphreys of the Sheriff's Office confirmed this in a statement on Sunday to the press.

"I can just say that there was enough in the video to corroborate the statement of the video and that was why the decision was made that was made," Humphreys said during the weekend's press conference.

"There was some independent corroboration for what he said happened," the officer added.

Rivera is now out of custody after a filing a PR bond worth $1,000. The actress or her representatives have issued no comment on the incident as of this time.