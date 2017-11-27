'Glee Star' Naya Rivera Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges After Altercation With Husband Ryan Dorsey

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014.

Things have a taken quite the turn for Naya Rivera and her husband, Ryan Dorsey.

Naya Rivera, who achieved fame through the popular but now defunct TV show "Glee," was recently arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse. This happened after a reported altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey last Saturday night while the two were out in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

In a report published by People, Dorsey, 34, reported a domestic violence complaint in Chesapeake, West Virginia. According to the deputy who had responded to the complaint, Dorsey said he was struck in the head and bottom lip by Rivera, and consistent with his report, the actor also submitted a video taken during the alleged incident where the 30-year-old was seen hitting her husband while they were taking their 2-year-old son, Josey, out for a walk on the street.

First to report the news was WSAZ, who also managed to record a video of Rivera dressed in a simple black hoodie and pants with handcuffs plastered on her wrists during her arraignment.

"You have been charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery," the judge told the actress in the video. "Do you know what you have been charged with?" the judge went on to say.

Her face solemn, Rivera could only answer with a meek "Yes, your honor."

Shortly after, it was revealed that the "Glee" actress had been released on bond and was even picked up by her father-in-law. If the actress is to be found guilty on the charges pressed against her, she could be facing up to a year in jail along with a fine of $500.

Interestingly, it was only a month ago when it was reported that Rivera had decided to no longer move forward with her divorce from Dorsey. In fact, the actress had even filed a request to dismiss the paperwork she had originally filed last year.

Many believed that the couple had finally reconciled and working together on their relationship but recent events say otherwise.