'GLOW' Season 2 Air Date, Cast News: Alison Brie Shares She Fought Hard For Role in Netflix Comedy

Alison Brie earns her first Golden Globe acting nomination for her role as Ruth in the Netflix comedy series "GLOW." The actress shares that she fought hard for this role because casting team wanted someone unknown.

Facebook/GlowNetflix "GLOW" season 2 is in the middle of filming. The show returns on Netflix in 2018.

Before "GLOW," Brie was quite familiar to TV viewers because of her work in hit shows like "Mad Men" and "Community." Despite her credentials, the actress had to prove that she was the best person to star in "GLOW."

"They tried to make me jump through hoops, and I was happy to jump through those hoops," Brie said. "They said, 'You were becoming the character the more you were coming in, the more you were determined to get it.'"

As a female wrestler on "GLOW," Brie gets to flex her muscles, tone her body and heavily undergo strength training. She felt empowered playing Ruth in the series.

"GLOW," which received a second season renewal from Netflix last August, is in the middle of filming. In between shoots, Brie and her co-stars continue with their physical training.

Betty Gilpin (Debbie) confirmed that they have done five episodes out of the 10 that Netflix wants for "GLOW" season 2. She teased what viewers can expect in the upcoming season.

"This year we see a little bit more of the behind-the-scenes stuff," Gilpin shared. "[Stuff like] How they make the show within the show, what it's like to make a crazy drag queen circus wrestling show, for a small television network."

"GLOW" is an acronym for "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling." It's based on an actual documentary series about women who appeared in wrestling shows in the 1980s.

Brie and Gilpin lead the cast on Netflix as mortal enemies on the fighting ring. Outside of their life on the wrestling show, however, their characters also have personal issues with each other and they are forced to set this aside so they can work together.

There's still no premiere date for "GLOW" season 2 from Netflix. Season 1 remains streaming on the platform.