'GLOW' Season 2 Renewal Update, Spoilers: Debbie-Ruth Rift, 'More Intense' Wrestling Teased

(Photo: Netflix/GLOW) The cast of "GLOW."

Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) will find it increasingly difficult to separate business with personal matters in "GLOW" season 2.

In an interview with TVLine, Gilpin said that the first season of the show, "it's almost easy for them to compartmentalize their friendship" and that they have to be together because of the wrestling show.

It's the perfect excuse for them to be physically near each other, because they really love each other.

However, the actress warned that this will no longer be the case in "GLOW" season 2 as it is now becoming more of a chore to stay professional and not take things on a more personal level:

That becomes harder and harder as time goes on, when they never really had the conversation of "Hey, you did this to me. Apologize" or Ruth never got to say, "These are the ways in which I felt mistreated by you as a friend ..." It's getting harder and harder for them to ignore.

Gilpin also revealed that her character will be more involved in what happens behind the scenes of the wrestling show in "GLOW" season 2. Debbie gets to be a director.

That's not to say her character is not going inside the ropes. In fact, the star promises more wrestling action in the next season of "GLOW." She says that if fans felt it was extreme in the first one, she teased that they did a "more intense" preparation for season 2.

I mean, I just had a wrestling match with a character that won't be named, and a week later, I still feel like my soul was in a five-car pileup accident — and it feels amazing.

Filming for "GLOW" season 2 is still underway. Just like the first season, there will be 10 episodes for the Netflix hit's sophomore run.