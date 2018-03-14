'Goat Simulator' Developers Announces New Project Called 'Satisfactory'

Coffee Stain Studios The mysterious lizard-like creature featured in the teaser trailer for "Satisfactory."

Coffee Stain Studios, the developers behind the unusually popular "Goat Simulator," has announced that they are working on a brand-new property, a mysterious game called "Satisfactory."

The studio revealed their new project through a minute-long teaser trailer that, admittedly, tells the audience very little. The trailer mainly consists of a strange lizard-like creature staring at something off-screen while the sounds of construction plays in the background. Because of those noises and the name of the game, some have speculated that "Satisfactory" may be a building game similar to "Factorio" and other such titles.

The game's official website does not offer much help either. All it has for now is a letter from someone named Catarina Parks who is looking for recruits for some top-secret project. Again, all very vague and not very informative. On that note, those that are even remotely interested in this new game can sign up for the Alpha through the site.

Coffee Stain Studios is best known for developing "Goat Simulator," a game that was purposely designed to be stupid, clunky, and unintuitive. Even the game's official description says that it is a bad game and that consumers would be better off buying something else entirely.

Despite that, the game still grew in popularity especially among the YouTube crowd as Let's Players would often stream the game on their channels. Released in 2014, the game sold over 2.5 million copies across several platforms within a year of its release, a massive accomplishment for something that was intentionally designed to be bad.

Outside of "Goat Simulator," Coffee Stain also developed the "Sanctum" series. Developed as a much more serious endeavor than their most famous title, the "Sanctum" games mix first-person shooters with tower defense mechanics. Set in a sci-fi universe, players must fend off waves of enemies through the use of strategically placed turrets and blockades while also providing their own covering fire when they can.

An Alpha for "Satisfactory" is expected to launch in May and anyone interested can register through the game's official site.