GA Bunko Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese dark fantasy anime series, “Goblin Slayer,” based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatuki.

"Goblin Slayer," a dark fantasy light novel series written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatuki, is being adapted into anime later this year.

The announcement was made during the "GA Bunko 2018 Happyo Stage" presentation at this year's Wonder Festival event held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba. Japanese animation studio White Fox will be animating the series, which will also be featuring the same cast as the one in a previously released drama CD adaptation.

The series tells the story of a young priestess whose newly formed adventuring party gets almost immediately in trouble. And who else should come to their rescue but the so-called Goblin Slayer, a man who has dedicated his life to getting rid of all forms of goblins, by all means possible?

Rumors of his feats will begin to circulate and attract even more trouble on their way.

Yuichiro Umehara will be voicing the Goblin Slayer, while Yui Ogura will be taking on the role of the Priestess. Other cast members include Nao Toyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yuichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yoko Hikasa as Witch, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

A 48-second announcement video featuring the series' main characters has also been posted on GA Bunko's official YouTube channel. The adaptation has also been confirmed to be a television anime. Additional details about its official premiere date, episode count, and staff members are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The "Goblin Slayer" light novel series was first launched by SB Creative in 2016. Six volumes have already been released since September of last year. A manga adaptation by Kosuke Kurose has been running on Seinen's "Monthly Big Gangan" magazine since 2016.

A prequel manga titled "Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One" by Kento Eida is also currently being published on Seinen's "Young Gangan" magazine. The light novels and the two manga adaptations have been licensed by Yen Press for North American release.