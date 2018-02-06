No release date is currently known for the game

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America A look at 'God Eater 3's' protagonist

"God Eater 3" has not been talked about that much ever since its initial announcement, but it seemed like that was finally going to change this month.

After developers previously mentioned that they would release some new information right around the anniversary of the series, which was on Feb. 4, fans understandably got excited.

So what was the big announcement?

The big announcement turned out to be the unveiling of another event, DualShockers reported.

Developers have now confirmed that they are going to host a special Thanksgiving Day event marking the eighth anniversary of the series.

The event is set to take place on March 24, and it is then that fans can expect to finally hear more about what is going on with "God Eater 3" and also "God Eater: Resonant Ops."

It is unclear what kind of news the developers are planning to share during the thanksgiving event.

Fans can also expect that some developers and voice actors will be on hand for the activities.

Since fans do not have any new information they can sink their teeth into just yet, they can still catch up on what developers have already revealed if they happened to miss those.

It was revealed previously that the protagonist of the new "God Eater" game has a position that "differs greatly from those of the past," Gematsu reported.

The protagonist is going to be given some new weapons to work with, including a firearm capable of shooting a high-powered laser.

New Aragami are expected to be included, and players will also be able to explore fields that have not been featured before.

Hopefully for the fans, even more new features will be unveiled during the March 24 event.

No release date has been revealed just yet for "God Eater 3," so fans will have to watch out for that announcement as well.