Players will be able to customize the appearance of their in-game avatar

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America Players will be able to change the look of 'God Eater 3's' protagonist

The "God Eater" series provides players with plenty of control over the kinds of gameplay experiences they have.

Players will decide which weapons to use, which strategies to employ and even what their characters will look like.

For the most part, the male version of the protagonist has been the one featured in the various pieces of promotional material, but recently, the developers finally showed off the default look of the female protagonist.

As spotted by DualShockers, the folks at Dengeki Online have shared some new screenshots of the game and some of those provide close looks at the female protagonist. Unsurprisingly, she closely resembles her male counterpart. Their hair color is the same and they also appear to have some similar markings.

Once again, players should remember that they can change up the look of the protagonist, so they do not have to go into the game using the default character models.

It is also worth noting that the protagonist of the upcoming game will be different from his/her predecessors — at least, in terms of how he/she is viewed by society.

Whereas the protagonists of the prior "God Eater" games went on to become highly regarded members of the military, the main character in this sequel will not receive that much recognition.

According to an earlier report from Gematsu, the protagonist of the upcoming game is an Adaptive God Eater. Adaptive God Eaters came about in the aftermath of the Ashlands outbreak, and they possess special abilities that enable them to withstand the harmful effects of these harsh environments.

For reasons that remain unclear at this point, however, the Adaptive God Eaters are simply not respected members of the society, and instead, they are bound to restrictive contracts and are forced to risk their lives for little in return. They don't even have the freedom to do whatever they please when they are not out slaying Aragami in the Ashlands.

Adaptive God Eaters also don't have comfortable places to stay in.

Instead of cozy homes, Adaptive God Eaters are forced to stay in establishments known as Ports. The people in charge of those Ports don't exactly spend plenty of resources maintaining them, so they end up becoming extremely difficult places to live in. Ports are also typically cramped because so many Adaptive God Eaters live in them.

It's quite obvious that living as an Adaptive God Eater is not easy, and players need to be prepared for that.

The good news for them is that the developers will grant them access to different kinds of weapons that should help them take down the Aragami they are tasked with slaying. Set to be featured in the game are returning weapons like scythes, blades and rifles and there will also be entirely new additions, including a different kind of firearm and another bladed implement of destruction known as the Heavy Moon.

More news about the protagonist and the weapons that will be featured in "God Eater 3" should be made available in the near future.