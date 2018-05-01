'God Eater 3' News: Biting Edge, Heavy Moon God Arcs Featured in New Gameplay Video

Biting Edge and Heavy Moon are among the entirely new God Arcs that will be included in the sequel

Twitter/BandaiNamcoUS A look at the new Heavy Moon God Arc

"God Eater 3" is primed to bring its fair share of innovations to the series, and while long-time fans will likely pore over those very intently, it's also fun to check out the other additions such as the new weapon types.

Over the past few weeks and months, developers have introduced fans to some of the new God Arc variants that are going to be included in the sequel.

Spotted recently by DualShockers, a new video posted by bambooshoots game features the Biting Edge and Heavy Moon God Arcs in action.

Beginning with the Biting Edge God Arc, this particular weapon has two forms. In its base form, the Biting Edge is a set of dual blades.

With a blade in each hand, the protagonist can strike quickly and even chain combos together with ease. It will even be possible for players to land combos while airborne using the dual blade form of the Biting Edge.

The second form of the Biting Edge is known as the Mow-Down Blade, per an earlier report from Gematsu. Players can achieve this weapon transformation by linking together the dual blades to create something that almost looks like a spear.

The Mow-Down Blade does not hit as quickly as the dual blades, but when a player does manage to land a strike with it, that typically means that the Aragami will be on the receiving end of more strikes. The Mow-Down Blade also offers better reach, so it may work better for certain opponents inside "God Eater 3."

Next up, the gameplay video shows the protagonist demonstrating the Heavy Moon God Arc.

Similar to the Biting Edge, the Heavy Moon has two forms.

Its base form has it looking like a gigantic crescent blade that the protagonist carries beside him/her. When the protagonist spins around while wielding the base version of the Heavy Moon, he/she starts to resemble a steel tornado that the Aragami would probably be best served to stay away from.

The base form of the Heavy Moon is not the fastest weapon type in the game, but it looks like it can really hit enemies for plenty of damage.

Upon being transformed into its second form, the Heavy Moon will resemble an axe. A handle is added to the weapon and the form of the crescent blade changes to give it more of a pointed edge. Attack speed is decreased even further when using the second form of the Heavy Moon because the protagonist will need to wind up before using it.

Landing a hit with the transformed Heavy Moon may be tough, but the unlucky Aragami that has to feel it may not be able to stick in battle for that long.

Along with the Biting Edge and Heavy Moon, developers also previously introduced the Ray Gun God Arc. The attack power of this ranged weapon increases the longer the player allows it to charge.

More news about any other new weapons that may be added to "God Eater 3" should be made available soon.