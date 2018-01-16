'God Eater 3' News: Devs Expected to Reveal More About the Sequel Next Month

New features are already confirmed to be included in the sequel

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America A look at 'God Eater 3's' protagonist

It has been a while since the developers last talked about "God Eater 3," and the wait for more information has been long enough that an update seems overdue.

The good news for fans is that they may finally be able to learn more about this particular sequel sooner rather than later.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, producer Yosuke Tomizawa shared that they will provide some new information sometime around the anniversary period of the series. For those unaware, the anniversary of the series' debut is Feb. 4.

The developers stopped short of confirming that the new bits of information they will be sharing are related to "God Eater 3," though it is hard to imagine them not talking more about the sequel during that time.

While fans of the series continue to wait for new details about the sequel, they can still check out the ones that have been provided previously by the developers.

According to an earlier report from Gematsu, the position of the protagonist set to be featured in the upcoming game seemingly "differs greatly from those of the past."

The protagonist will also have access to new weapons in the sequel. The God Arc possessed by the protagonist can transform into a two-handed weapon. Its gun form also features the ability to fire off lasers. Developers are also set to introduce an additional gun category.

There will also be new Aragami introduced in the sequel, and players will be able to square off against some of them in areas that have not been featured previously in the series.

The new forms of Aragami and additional fields that developers have revealed are expected to be just some of the new features fans can look forward to seeing in the sequel.

No release window has been announced yet for "God Eater 3," though perhaps the developers may reveal that next month.