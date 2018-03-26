'God Eater 3' News: Gameplay Videos Offer Early Looks at New Features and Characters

Game officially set to be released for the PC and PS4 in Japan

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS No release date has been announced thus far for 'God Eater 3'

At long last, developers have finally revealed more about "God Eater 3" and even showed off some of the new features that will be included in this action RPG.

Developers shared the new details about the game during the series' eighth anniversary Thanksgiving Day event, DualShockers reported.

After previously only showing the game through screenshots, developers have now provided some gameplay footage.

In one of the videos included in that DualShockers article linked to above, viewers can see the previously revealed protagonist in action.

The protagonist begins walking around the canyon field, and demonstrating some of his abilities.

Armed with dual blades, the protagonist is shown slashing at the air and executing a vicious-looking combo. It will apparently even be possible for players to pull off aerial combos using the dual blades.

When the protagonist is using the dual blades, it seems like it will be possible for him to link those two smaller swords together in order to create a larger weapon. In all likelihood, there will be instances when it will be better to stick to the dual blades, and other times, it may be more advantageous to have that larger weapon available.

Another special feature of the protagonist's weapon allows it to transform into a kind of beast that can then lunge and take a bite out of a nearby opponent.

Next, the protagonist swaps out his dual blades for a large firearm that is capable of unleashing bursts of powerful lasers. What's interesting about the laser is that players may be able to keep it going until a meter associated with it is depleted.

Developers then provide an early look at a battle with one of the Aragami, who will be featured in "God Eater 3," one known as Anubis.

This particular type of Aragami moves around on all fours and is actually quite agile despite its size. It attacks by swiping at its targets and summoning blasts of energy from the ground. Anubis can also leap into the air and catch a player off guard that way.

The good news for prospective players is that there will be an NPC helping them out for this battle against Anubis. The two characters are also shown using the Engage battle mechanic to deal greater damage to Anubis.

Along with the new features that have been shown off, there are many others players can expect to see once the game is officially released.

According to an earlier report from Gematsu, another field type that will be included in the game is a ruined city.

Other Aragami have been shown as well, and they look particularly deadly.

Developers have still not announced any release date for the game, though they have confirmed that it will be playable on the PC and PS4 in Japan. It is still unclear if those will be the same platforms the game will call home when it is released in the west.

More news about "God Eater 3" should be made available in the near future.