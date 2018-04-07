The Adaptive God Eaters feature special qualities that enable them to battle the new types of Aragami

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe Adaptive God Eaters working together inside 'God Eater 3'

Not long after "God Eater 3" was first announced, developers teased that there was something different about the protagonist who will be featured this time around.

In earlier mainline installments of the series, the protagonists were members of the military who were able to climb the ranks because of their capabilities in combat.

In the sequel, the protagonist will have a significantly less prestigious standing in society.

According to Bandai Namco, the main characters in the upcoming game are known as Adaptive God Eaters, and unlike the other protagonists, they are not official members of the military. Instead, the Adaptive God Eaters are forced to follow a "slave-like contract," Gematsu reported.

The Adaptive God Eaters likely aren't seen as honorable people fighting against Aragami. They aren't even treated well at all as they have no real freedom to do what they desire.

This distinction between the earlier protagonists and the Adaptive God Eaters explains why those in the latter group typically walk around with shackles that keep them restrained.

Even when Adaptive God Eaters are able to complete the missions assigned to them, they don't receive the right amount of compensation for the type of work they do.

Another tragic aspect of being an Adaptive God Eater is that they aren't valued that greatly by society. There are elements in the game world known as Ports, and while they do house the Adaptive God Eaters, these establishments are also focused mainly on maximizing profits.

Ports don't care that much about Adaptive God Eaters, and that's why the mortality rate for those forced into this line of work is on the high side.

It's odd that the Adaptive God Eaters are treated this way because the reality is that they are the only ones who can really prevent the world from falling into complete ruin.

The Adaptive God Eaters have developed a special kind of resistance that enables them to withstand the effects of being exposed to the Ashlands for an extended period of time. Because of that, they are the only ones who are really capable of standing against the Ash Aragami that have been rampaging all over the world.

Perhaps the main storyline of "God Eater 3" will feature the gradual improvement of the treatment of Adaptive God Eaters.

Adaptive God Eaters also differ from protagonists in earlier installments of the series in terms of the weapons they can wield. Additional God Arc variants such as the Ray Gun and Biting Edge give Adaptive God Eaters more ways to take down their foes.

For those interested in learning more about the game and its main characters, the developers will host a live stream on April 30 that will feature a progress update, PlayStation Lifestyle reported.

Hopefully for fans, there will be additional details about the Adaptive God Eaters revealed then, and perhaps even a possible release date for the game itself.

Though no release date is known at this point, the developers have already confirmed that "God Eater 3" will be released for the PS4 and the PC.