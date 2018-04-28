'God Eater 3' News: More Weapon Types Confirmed, Including One Entirely New Addition

Three new weapon types have been confirmed for the game

Twitter/BandaiNamcoUS A look at the new Heavy Moon God Arc

Slaying Aragami is hard, thankless work, and the Adaptive God Eaters who will be tasked with doing that in "God Eater 3" need all the help they can get.

Though many of the people in the game may not appreciate the work being put in by the Adaptive God Eaters, the developers still want to make things easier on them by giving different kinds of weapons to use for defeating their foes.

Just recently, developers revealed that they are adding a new weapon type that may appeal to certain players.

Over on Twitter, developers showed off the new Heavy Moon God Arc.

The Heavy Moon looks like one giant crescent blade that is capable of cleaving Aragami in half. Because of its shape, it seems like it's a good weapon to use when the player is surrounded by multiple enemies.

Interestingly enough, though, there's another feature of the Heavy Moon that can make it useful in other situations.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, the Heavy Moon can transform into an axe. Upon being transformed into an axe, the Heavy Moon becomes more powerful, although it will lack the same range that the first form featured.

With the Heavy Moon God Arc confirmed for "God Eater 3," that brings the total number of new weapon types set to be featured in the sequel up to three.

Per an earlier report from Gematsu, other new weapon types that have been confirmed for the game include the Biting Edge — dual-blades that can also transform — and the Ray Gun. What makes the Ray Gun different from the other ranged weapon types is that it can deal higher damage the longer it is allowed to radiate.

Long-time fans of the series don't need to worry as the weapon types they have gotten used to are still going to be featured in the upcoming game.

The Buster, Long and Short Blades are set to return and the same goes for the Boost Hammer, Charge Spear and Variant Scythe. Ranged weapons confirmed to be coming back include the Assault and Sniper Rifles as well as the Shotguns.

Developers teased that they are in the process of "updating" the player's arsenal, and that may be a clue that some of the returning weapons may be equipped with new features.

At this point, it's unclear if the developers are done unveiling new weapon types or if there are more coming in the future, so fans will need to stay tuned.

In addition to the new details about the weapons, the developers also introduced fans to the Habakiri, a new form of Aragami that sounds like it will be tough to deal with inside the game. The Habakiri's attacks are said to be both fast and powerful, and this type of Aragami features great reach as well. Players will need to devise a good plan of attack before they even attempt to take down this beast.

No exact release date has been announced for "God Eater 3" at this point.