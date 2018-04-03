'God Eater 3' News: What PC and PS4 Players can Expect to See inside the Upcoming Action RPG

Some notable additions are going to be included in this next installment of the series

Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco US No release date has been announced thus far for 'God Eater 3'

Just before the end of last month, the folks at Bandai Namco provided plenty of details concerning one of their currently in-development projects, with that being "God Eater 3."

The hefty detail drop comes more than five months after the game itself was first announced.

Among the most important revelations shared recently by the developers are the details pertaining to the platforms the game will call home.

It's been confirmed that the game will be officially released for both the PS4 and the PC, though exactly when it will be made available on those platforms remains unknown at this time.

Developers have also provided a brief overview of the game's plot.

The Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe page dedicated to the game contains the overview in question, and according to it, players will take on the role of a God Eater tasked with trying to win a "desperate war."

Players will be able to create their own characters and then wield a variety of weapons known as God Arcs. Veterans of the series will likely find some familiar God Arcs still included in the upcoming game and set to be included along with those are weapon types that have not been featured previously.

Once players have chosen which God Arcs they want to use, they will then have to go out into the world to face off against the beings known as the Aragami. The Aragami are not affected by the many weapons people have engineered over centuries, which is why only the God Arc-wielding God Eaters are the ones capable of eliminating them.

Just like in earlier installments of the series, players will typically be dwarfed by the Aragami they are facing in battle.

The good news for prospective "God Eater 3" players is that they don't necessarily have to just face off against these powerful beings on their own.

The announcement trailer released for the game shows off one of the new features that players will be able to use. At one point in the video, the protagonist and an NPC are shown running to the Aragami and preparing to unleash a powerful attack.

That instance of the protagonist and an NPC working together is an example of the Engage feature in action. A recent issue of Famitsu notes that the Engage feature is one that links a player to another character on the battlefield, Gematsu reported. While linked together using Engage, the player and the NPC can deal greater damage to the Aragami they are fighting.

Speaking of the Aragami, there also new kinds of them that are going to be featured in the upcoming game. These new forms of Aragami have adapted well to their surroundings, making them even tougher to defeat. On top of that, the new Aragami also feature an ability that closely resembles the Burst move used by God Eaters.

Only a few new forms of the Aragami have been shown thus far, and there will likely be more of them featured in upcoming trailers and info drops.

More news about the new features set to be included in "God Eater 3" should be made available soon.