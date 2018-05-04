'God Of War' Guide: How to Get Infinity Gauntlet Easter Egg

The latest "God Of War" is a complete revamp of the series, from the combat system to the way the weapons work, but especially in the story that's now centered on Kratos and his son. Unlike earlier installments, "God of War" 2018 has added RPG elements as well, and one of the items players can get is what could be the in-game homage to "Avengers: Infinity War."

In "Avengers: Infinity War," all the Marvel superheroes were trying to stop the main villain Thanos from completing the Infinity Gauntlet, an extremely powerful artifact in its own right. When equipped with all the Infinity Stones, Thanos could wipe out entire planets with a mere gesture, something that fans have come to see in the first of the two-part "Infinity War" story.

Sony "God of War" by SIE Santa Monica Studios is currently enjoying popularity among reviewers, having earned a 94 on Metacritic from unanimously positive reviews.

Interestingly, there's an item in "God of War" that works very similar to the Infinity Gauntlet which is called the "Shattered Gauntlet of Ages" as pointed out by fans of the game over at its Reddit community. It's "an ancient relic of Hel deemed too powerful to remain whole, fragments of its former strength lie scattered throughout the realms," according to its in-game description.

Just like its "Avengers: Infinity War" counterpart, this gauntlet can be completed by getting all six Enchantments for it. Reddit user moxxxxxi also drew the parallels between the Enchantments and the Infinity Stones, based on the names and the descriptions.

Thus, Andvari's Soul is the Soul Stone, Njord's Temporal Stone is the Time Stone, while the Eye of the Outer Realm is likely the Space Stone equivalent in the game's homage to the Marvel movie.

Ivaldi's Corrupted Mind corresponds to the Mind Stone the way Asgard's Shard of Existence is to the Reality Stone, and finally, that leaves Muspelheim Eye of Power as the Power Stone.

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment "Avengers: Infinity War," Marvel's biggest cross-over movie event yet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now out to theaters everywhere since its premiere on Friday, Apr. 27.

To secure this piece of cross-over homage, "God of War" players have to get and complete the quest called "Family Business," as Gamespot pointed out. This quest can be obtained from the dwarf Sindri.

Towards the end of the task, Kratos and son will discover all that's left of the dead men and their boat. At which point, a Traveler will show up — defeating it will earn Kratos the "Shattered Gauntlet of Ages."

The six enchantments can be found everywhere else in the Norse realms of "God of War," but players have to take note that unlike the actual Infinity Gauntlet, Kratos can only enchant the gauntlet with three gems at a time.

Andvari's Soul is from completing Brok's Deus Ex Malachite favor, while Asgard's Shard of Existence is won by defeating Valkyrie Rota in Helheim. The Eye of the Outer Realm can be found in Hidden Chamber of Odin in Helheim, and players must make sure to find this one before leaving the chamber.

Defeating Valkyrie Olrun in Alfheim earns the player Ivaldi's Corrupted Mind while taking down the Valkyrie Queen comes with the Njord's Temporal Stone as a reward. As for Muspelheim Eye of Power, that can be simply bought at the Muspelheim shop.