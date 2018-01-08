'God of War' News: More Details on Various Gameplay Modes Revealed; To Be Released in Early 2018?

Santa Monica Studio/Sony Kratos steps into the Norse lands as a father, as "God of War" is set to release on Dec. 31, 2018.

PlayStation 4 players are expecting the release this year of the newest "God of War" game that was dubbed as "God of War 4." And luckily, some of its gameplay details have been revealed recently.

Sony reportedly revealed a few of the game's details through the latest issue of Game Informer. One subscriber shared some of the information that was found in the publication's "God of War" article through a ResetEra forum.

The ResetEra forum member, who goes by the username "WordsintheWater," said: "To get the big one out of the way, the game is listed as Early 2018 and the developers won't say anything beyond that."

While developers from Sony's Santa Monica Studio refused to be specific on the title's release date, the said Game Informer article divulged more details on the game's Combat and Traversal gameplay, upgrade system, weapons and more.

"WordsintheWater" said the article described the Combat gameplay as "not as chaotic as in the past." According to the ResetEra forum, when playing the 2018 "God of War" offering, players will not randomly face their foes since "combat is based on prioritizing enemies."

"For example certain enemies are resistant to Leviathan which is Kratos Axe, others are impossible to stagger," "WordsintheWater" added.

There are also enemies who can be frozen with the use of the Leviathan. In addition, the developers have assigned a specific button that players should use to send the weapon back to them.

Sony has also designed the game's surroundings to be a factor to be considered during combat. This means players must learn whether a location is preferable to start a battle in or not.

In the Traversal section of the game, "WordsintheWater's" post indicated that Sony has completely removed the ability to jump or swim. However, Kratos and Arteus are allowed to use boats.

As for upgrading weapons, skills, and gears, Sony will surely introduce a crafting system. However, according to "WordsintheWater," the developers did not go into detail on how this will work. Meanwhile, Sony has reportedly confirmed to Game Informer that the Axe and Shield are some of the weapons arriving to the game.

The 2018 release of "God of War" will be exclusively for the PS4.