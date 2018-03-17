'God of War' PS4 News: Combat, Interaction Between Kratos and Atreus Showcased in New Screenshots

Kratos is back, but so many other major elements have changed inside the new "God of War" PS4 game.

PlayStation official website The new 'God of War' PS4 game will be released on April 20

Ever since the game made its official debut back in 2016, developers have gradually revealed the new features that are going to be included in this installment of the series.

Now, with just a month remaining before the game is officially released, some new screenshots are highlighting the new features players will soon be able to check out for themselves.

A new report from Comicbook.com contains the screenshots in question.

In one of the screenshots, fans can see Kratos holding a shield up against an enemy. A few other enemies are trailing the one preparing to strike Kratos.

Of course, Kratos is not going to limit himself to just using a shield. In his other hand, he is clutching an axe and is seemingly readying a counterattack.

That axe represents one of the biggest changes that will be featured in the new "God of War" PS4 game.

Kratos has traded in those familiar chained blades of his for a one-handed axe.

Veterans of the series need not worry about Kratos' ability to deal damage being adversely affected by his new choice of weapon, however.

As lead gameplay designer Jason McDonald noted during an earlier interview with Game Informer, Kratos can throw his axe around and recall it, too. Throwing the axe all over the place sounds like it can be a lot of fun, and it has a unique feel to it as well.

Going back to the screenshots, there's another that shows Kratos talking to his son Atreus.

Atreus is going to have an important role in the upcoming game, and developers have consistently assured fans that he will be helpful rather than harmful over the course of a playthrough.

Fans don't have to wait that much longer for the "God of War" PS4 game, as it is already due out on April 20.