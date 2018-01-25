'God of War' PS4 News: Devs Explain How Atreus Will Not Be a Distraction in the Game

Atreus has been designed to complement his father Kratos in combat and in other aspects of gameplay

Kratos and his son Atreus will be working together inside the upcoming 'God of War' PS4 game

Ever since it was first revealed that Kratos would be joined by his son Atreus in the new "God of War" PS4 game, there have been fans who have expressed skepticism over the idea as they feared the famously brutal and powerful warrior would only be weighed down by his new companion.

The developers are well aware of those concerns, and in a recent interview with Game Informer, they revealed the different ways in which they have designed Atreus to be a helpful ally as opposed to being an annoying hindrance to his father.

According to creative director Cory Barlog, there was a conscious effort not to make the entire game feel like one long escort mission right from the start.

Because of that, Atreus has been developed into a character who is expected to be helpful in a number of ways.

First off, during combat, Atreus will be able to help out using a ranged weapon, which should let him stay out of the way of his father who is likely to be chopping enemies down left and right with his axe.

Lead gameplay engineer Jeet Shroff also revealed that Atreus can help keep combos going on his own, but players will be the ones to command him to execute more significant actions. Atreus has been designed to work this way inside the new "God of War" PS4 game to give players more control over what he does.

In an earlier sponsored post that can be seen on Gamasutra, Shroff also revealed that Atreus is capable of translating runes and solving puzzles.

It is pretty clear that the developers are doing what they can to ensure that Atreus is remembered as a character who belongs in the upcoming game.

Players will soon be able to decide for themselves if that is indeed the case as the new "God of War" game will be released on April 20.