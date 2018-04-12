PlayStation official website The new 'God of War' PS4 game will be released on April 20

"God of War's" Kratos is an individual who has spent years honing his body and mind to become the fearsome warrior he is now.

When players get the chance to take control of him in the games he stars in, they get the chance to feel invincible as well or at least gain a sense of what it is like to not tremble in fear even in the presence of monstrous foes.

Kratos being so powerful is a big reason why playing him in a game can be tons of fun, and the upcoming PS4 game will continue to present fans with opportunities to do exactly that.

One of the difficulty levels that will be included in the upcoming PS4 game is known as "Give Me q Story," and according to the game's engineering lead, Jeet Shroff, this will allow players to "experience the story without too much of a difficult gameplay challenge." This is the difficulty level best suited to beginners or for those who may still be struggling with the new mechanics.

Players can continue to feel that they are superior in terms of fighting ability to all the other residents of the game's world if they decide to go with the "Give Me A Balanced Experience" difficulty level. Shroff noted that this is the level recommended to most players as it will still present a challenge, but nothing that will cause players to tear their hair out in frustration.

Now, if players don't want to feel special and would rather go through the struggle, the developers will still accommodate them.

By selecting the "Give Me a Challenge" difficulty level, players will receive exactly what they are asking for. Shroff describes this difficulty level as "harder and less forgiving," adding that this is the one ideally suited for veterans of the series and action games in general.

The last of the difficulty levels available is definitely not something that will make "God of War" players feel invincible. It may even evoke the exact opposite feeling from them.

If a player chooses the "Give Me God of War" difficulty, they will be in for a significantly different gameplay experience. According to Shroff, things like enemy behavior and placement have been adjusted to make them less predictable, so players need to be prepared for absolutely everything.

Players also need to be sure they can handle the "Give Me God of War" difficulty before they select it because they cannot change it once they have already started.

With varied options available, it will be up to players to find which one works best for them.

The good news for players is that regardless of which difficulty level they select, they will still be allowed to roam the world and examine every little detail of it once they are finished with the main storyline, according to a recent article from Glixel.

In addition to giving players the ability to select their preferred difficulty level, developers have also included options which will enable players to tinker with the HUD.

It won't be long before fans get to experience these features for themselves, as the "God of War" PS4 game will be released on April 20.