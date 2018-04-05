'God of War' PS4 News: Director Cory Barlog Hints at How Long a 100 Percent Playthrough Could Take

PlayStation official website A completionist playthrough of the new 'God of War' game will take quite a bit of time

It's not unusual for gamers to gorge themselves on a game that has just been released so that they can be among the first people to say that they have finished a particular title. In all likelihood, many fans are planning to do that with the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game.

Before they move forward with trying to do that, however, they need to know that it will likely take more than just a single weekend of dedicated gaming to complete this new offering from Sony Santa Monica.

Director Cory Barlog talked about all kinds of things related to the game during a recent guest spot on the "Kinda Funny Gamescast," and at one point during that interview, he revealed how long it took one of the developers to complete a 100 percent playthrough of the game.

Barlog shared that one of the systems designers who embarked on checking off every little thing on the game's to-do list and that individual took 43 hours to accomplish that feat.

Now, 43 hours may not seem like much in the era of open-world games, but as Barlog pointed out, that systems designer already knew exactly what to do beforehand.

One can imagine now how long it may take someone to complete that same task but without having the benefit of knowing all the important tricks. A player with no inside knowledge may need to pour in closer to 50 or perhaps even 60 hours if they want to see and do everything included in the new "God of War" PS4 game.

If the game is going to take that long to completely finish, then that likely means that there are all kinds of side content included.

Barlog talked a little bit about the kinds of side content the game will have during an earlier interview with Game Informer.

Barlog shared that there are things that will "open up the world" and also help players feel more "connected" to their surroundings. He also revealed that collectibles will be present in the game and some of them will work to increase the player's health. Those collectibles are not going to be exactly the same as the ones featured in earlier entries in the series, however.

Upon being asked if the game will feature optional bosses, Barlog confirmed that there will indeed be enemies of that kind included. Perhaps one of the reasons why a completionist playthrough can take upwards of 40 hours is because defeating one of those optional bosses will take a ton of preparation and training.

Also, players may find themselves spending plenty of time just trying to uncover all the references included in the game because Barlog recently told the PlayStation Blog that those are "hidden everywhere."

The upcoming game starring Kratos is certainly going to be different from previous installments in all kinds of ways, including just how content-packed it is.

Fans will be able to find out for themselves if those are welcome changes as soon as the "God of War" PS4 game is released on April 20.