'God of War' PS4 News: Director Cory Barlog Reveals More About Features Set to Return

Puzzles and things similar to side quests expected to be featured again

Facebook courtesy of God of War The 'God of War' PS4 game is expected to hit stores later this year

This is the year that the new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is expected to be launched, and while it does not have a release date just yet, director Cory Barlog did take some time recently to talk about what it will feature.

Barlog revealed more information about the game during a recent interview with Game Informer.

The fun and unconventional format of the interview made it a little difficult to pick out the interesting revelations, but they were definitely in there.

Some of the more notable, game-related revelations were shared by Barlog near the end of the interview.

For instance, after being asked by Game Informer reviews editor Joe Juba if there were easily noticeable objective markers featured in the title, Barlog indicated that they would only be there if players wanted them to be.

Puzzles are coming back as well and so too are side quests, though Barlog did hint that the latter will not be known by that exact terminology.

Notably, there were questions about other possibly returning features that Barlog did not answer as clearly.

When asked about the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game potentially featuring quick time events, Barlog answered "no" but nodded at the same time.

Barlog had talked about QTEs in the past and had revealed during an earlier interview with OPM UK that those were things he wanted to move away from. At the time, he also noted that the presence of Kratos' son, Atreus, should allow for the creation of a "connection to a character that is always present," PSU reported.

It is also unclear if Kratos will still be able to use the weapons he wielded in earlier installments of the franchise.

More news about other returning and entirely new features that will be included in the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game should be made available in the near future.