'God of War' PS4 News: ESRB Listing Hints at the Weapons To Be Used, Boss Fights To Be Included

Facebook courtesy of God of War The 'God of War' PS4 game is due out next year

The "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is set to arrive soon. And while fans wait for it to be made available, they can learn more about some of its features courtesy of its ESRB listing.

Redditor "mitchbel1996" shared an image that featured the upcoming game's ESRB listing, and there were some interesting details included in the description.

It was revealed previously that Kratos would be using other weapons in this next installment of the series aside from those iconic double-chained blades, and the listing noted that he will be using axes and swords.

That was not all, as it seemed like there will be situations in the game during which Kratos will become a little more creative with regards to the weapons he will use, with the listing indicating that he will wield a dragon's tongue as an implement of combat.

The double-chained blades were mentioned in the listing as well, which means they will still be seen at some point.

Beyond revealing some more details about Kratos' collection of weapons, the ESRB listing also offered some clues regarding how boss fights will play out inside the "God of War" PS4 game. The listing noted that boss fights will feature "more intense sequences of violence," and some of the enemies Kratos will face include dragons, demigods and even rival gods.

The next installment of the series has also been rated Mature which, as PlayStation Lifestyle pointed out, continues the franchise's tradition of being meant for older gamers.

It was also announced just recently by director Cory Barlog that the game will take around 25 to 35 hours to finish, GameSpot reported.

Thus far, developers have yet to attach any specific release date to the new "God of War" PS4 game, though fans can expect it to hit stores sometime next year.