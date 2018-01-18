'God of War' PS4 News: Find Out How Kratos' New Choice of Weapon Affects Gameplay

Kratos will be using an axe primarily in the upcoming game

The new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is introducing a fair amount of significant changes to the already established hack and slash series, ranging from the new Norse setting to protagonist Kratos becoming a father again.

Those changes will be easily noticeable and will likely greatly impact how players experience this game. However, they are far from the only ones that fans should know about.

From a gameplay perspective, the most significant change fans may notice is related to the weapon Kratos will choose to wield in the upcoming game.

Kratos is set to move away from those iconic chained blades he used in earlier installments of the series and will soon be using an axe instead.

Speaking recently to Game Informer, lead gameplay designer Jason McDonald talked about how the axe will work in Kratos' hands.

Kratos will have the option of throwing his axe around inside the new "God of War" PS4 game, and it looks like he has gotten pretty good at doing that. What is really special though is that Kratos has the ability to recall his axe after he has thrown it, not unlike the way in which Thor interacts with his magical hammer.

It also seems as though Kratos can throw the axe great distances if he wants to, though it is unclear if there is a limit to how far he can hurl his weapon and still recall it.

To be clear, Kratos does not need to throw his axe around just to defeat his enemies as he is perfectly capable of cleaving his way through them the old fashioned way.

One more thing worth noting about the axe, during a separate interview with Game Informer, creative director Cory Barlog revealed that it is named Leviathan.

Also during that interview, Barlog left the door open for the possibility that Kratos' old weapons may still be featured in the new game.

The "God of War" PS4 game is expected to be released sometime this year.