'God of War' PS4 News: Four Difficulty Levels to Be Made Available

Hardest difficulty setting will come with its own separate save file

PlayStation official website The new 'God of War' PS4 game will be released on April 20

Since the new "God of War" PS4 game is essentially serving as a reboot of sorts for the franchise, developers are doing what they can to make it as accessible and appealing to as many players as possible.

One of the ways they are doing that is by offering a variety of difficulty settings for the game.

A recent article from Glixel details what the developers are planning to offer in terms of difficulty options for Kratos' next journey.

At the start of a playthrough, players will have four difficulty settings to choose from.

The easiest setting is known as Story Mode, and as its name implies, choosing this option will enable players to just go through the game at their own pace without having to worry about struggling through enemy encounters.

The next two settings are likely going to be incrementally tougher. One may end up being the default setting, and the other option is probably better suited for those who have experience in playing action RPGs.

The fourth and final difficulty setting is something else, however.

Apparently, the highest difficulty setting is one so challenging that developers decided to include a separate save file for it. This setting is for the hardcore "God of War" fans, and even then, they may struggle with it.

According to director Cory Barlog, the highest difficulty setting will offer a "genuine challenge." Barlog added that they even went so far as to change the enemies' attack patterns just to make it truly different.

Before fans choose the difficulty setting they want to try for the upcoming game, they may want to check out the revamped combat system first.

A new video posted by the PlayStation YouTube channel features Barlog and lead gameplay designer Jason McDonald breaking down the new system.

More news about the "God of War" PS4 game should be made available soon. The game is set to be released on April 20.