'God of War' PS4 News: Optional Activities, Bosses Will Be Featured

Collectibles are also going to be included in the game

Facebook courtesy of God of War The new 'God of War' PS4 game is due out on April 20

The new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game is expected to be a sprawling adventure, one that will allow players to step into the shoes of Kratos as he ventures forth into a new and foreign realm.

Developers have already revealed that there will be an enormous world for players to explore in the game and that it should take them quite a while to go through the main storyline.

As it turns out, there will be other elements included in the game that should keep players busy even when they opt to take a break from the main quests.

During a recent interview with Game Informer, creative director Cory Barlog talked a little bit about some of the optional content that will be featured in Kratos' next outing.

Upon being asked about what his favorite side activity was in the game, Barlog opted not to name what that was, though he did share that there were "interesting ways to not only open up the world but make you feel like you're more connected to it."

It sounds like at least some of these side activities are going to be exploration-based, so maybe Kratos and Atreus can go on some father and son hikes while moving across the mountains and other locations.

Barlog was also asked if there were optional bosses included in the new "God of War" game, and he replied with a clear and simple "yes."

As Twinfinite noted, since these are optional bosses, that probably means players will only be able to find them after a great deal of searching. Optional bosses can at times also be more powerful than the main storyline bosses, so players will want to prepare adequately before trying to find them.

Collectibles will also be featured in the game, and players may need to spend a great deal of time trying to obtain all of those.

Fans will be able to start going through all the storyline and optional content that the new "God of War" PS4 game has to offer soon, as it is set to hit stores on April 20.