'God of War' PS4 News: Photo Mode Is Expected to Be Added Eventually

Director Cory Barlog wants the game's Photo Mode 'to be something really cool'

PlayStation official website Numerous new locations will be featured in the upcoming 'God of War' PS4 game

Protagonist Kratos will be exploring new surroundings in the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game.

These new locales are inspired by Norse mythology, and in all likelihood, they should be quite spectacular.

When placed into a beautiful, new location, players often want to take pictures of their surroundings just as in real life, which is why the feature known as Photo Mode has turned into a staple feature of current-gen games.

For the aforementioned game however, it seems like players will have to wait a bit before they get a Photo Mode.

The Daily Star's James Wright recently had an opportunity to talk to creative director Cory Barlog about the possibility of the game having a Photo Mode.

According to Barlog, the feature is "something that we're definitely looking at," but it does not seem as though Photo Mode will be provided to players right from day one.

As for why Photo Mode is not going to be made available right away, Barlog noted that they want to do make something "really cool" due in part to other developers having produced terrific variants of that mode in the past.

Barlog pointed out that some games release their Photo Modes post-launch, and that could turn out to be the case with the new "God of War" game as well.

Once Photo Mode is released for the game, players should be able to take pictures of some truly breathtaking sights.

As lead environment artist Nate Stephens and lead environment concept artist Luke Berliner discussed in a recent podcast, the different realms of Norse mythology are expected to be involved in the main storyline, DualShockers reported.

These realms feature different defining qualities, which help them stand out from one another. In all likelihood, players will be able to take some stunning photos while moving through these realms.

Fans don't need to wait that much longer for their chance to explore the new locations included in the "God of War" PS4 game, as it is set to be released on April 20.