Some of the references will be for the long-time fans of the series

PlayStation official website The 'God of War' PS4 game featuring the father and son duo of Kratos and Atreus will be released on April 20

By now, fans have probably heard all about how the new "God of War" game coming to the PS4 is going to change the series.

They've probably heard about how it will take them to new environments, pit them against never-before-seen enemies and even feature an additional main character in the form of Atreus who will be traveling together with his father Kratos.

It's not surprising that after a long period of time that featured no mainline installments of the series being released, developers have now opted to take things in a new direction in the hopes of giving it a fresh start, or at least a good reboot.

Understandably as well, some long-time fans may feel as though that their initial investment in the series may be wasted to a degree because what they know about Kratos and the other prominent elements of the franchise won't matter as much, considering how things are changing.

For those who do harbor those concerns, creative director Cory Barlog has hinted that the series has not really forgotten its roots and that the upcoming game will even remind fans of those earlier experiences.

SIEA social media director Sid Shuman recently had an opportunity to talk to Barlog about the new "God of War" game for the PlayStation Blog.

After getting some time with the game, Shuman noticed that there were "a lot of little homages" and elements that can be linked to the "mechanical foundation" of the series. That prompted Shuman to ask Barlog if those were added intentionally.

In response, Barlog shared that he's "a lunatic when it comes to that stuff," adding that "there are secrets and references hidden everywhere" inside the game.

Talking further about that topic, Barlog mentioned that the references can be seen when accessing the menus, looking at the loading screens and even checking out the game's packaging.

Barlog also hinted that some of these references "are really deep cut," and in all likelihood, they will make veterans of the series break out a big smile or even a hearty laugh.

Even those fans who wish that Kratos is still wielding those familiar chained blades of his may get to see those in the game at some point.

During an earlier interview with Game Informer's Joe Juba, Barlog was asked if Kratos had left his old weapons in Greece.

Unfazed, Barlog responded, "I can neither confirm nor deny that."

The fact that Barlog left the door open for those old weapons of Kratos to show up in the new game is certainly interesting, and if they are indeed lying around somewhere in the new Norse mythology-inspired world, fans will definitely search them out and see if they still look good in Kratos' hands.

It sure sounds like the long-time fans of this particular franchise have a lot to look forward to, and with the game having gone gold recently, they can rest assured that they will be able to start seeking out those references once "God of War" is officially released for the PS4 on April 20.