'God of War' PS4 News: Season Pass Will Not Be Offered, Director Cory Barlog Reveals

Facebook courtesy of God of War The new 'God of War' PS4 game is expected to be released soon

With season passes becoming more and more prevalent in the gaming industry, it is easier to assume that a typical triple A title will be launched along with that kind of downloadable content package. That is not going to be the case with the new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game, however.

Over on Twitter, director Cory Barlog was asked by a fan if a season pass would be offered for the game.

Barlog's response to the fan was a clear "no."

This decision deviates a bit from what is becoming the gaming industry norm that could help endear the game and its developers to more fans.

Now, while Barlog did confirm that there was no season pass expected to be offered, it is still unclear if there are plans to provide post-launch DLC.

In a recent article, Game Rant noted that a story-based expansion could be a worthwhile addition developers offer post-launch. Fans could even be the ones who request an expansion like that themselves if they fall in love with this next installment in the "God of War" series.

The developers have remained pretty tight-lipped about their plans for this game post-launch, and they are likely to be that way until it hits store shelves. This means fans are just going to have stay tuned to see if DLC will be provided later on.

In the meantime, fans can check out the recently announced "Stone Mason Edition" of the aforementioned game.

Detailed recently over on GameStop's website, the "Stone Mason Edition" features a 9-inch Kratos and Atreus statue by Gentle Giant, 2-inch Huldra Brothers carvings, 2-inch horse and troll carvings, a Stone Mason's ring, a Mimir's Head talking keychain, a cloth map, an exclusive lithograph and a limited Steelbook case.

The "Stone Mason Edition" also includes digital items, with those being the Death's Vow armor set, the Defender of the Chosen Shield, the Exile's Guardian Shield, a digital comic and mini artbook about the game from Dark Horse Comics and a dynamic theme.

All of those items together with the game itself are included in the "Stone Mason Edition" that is currently on sale for $149.99.

An exact release date for the new "God of War" PS4 game has yet to be announced, though that important piece of information should be made available soon.