PlayStation official website The new 'God of War' PS4 game featuring Kratos and Atreus will be released on April 20

The upcoming "God of War" PS4 game is going to be very different from the entries that preceded it, due in part to the new setting and the presence of an additional main character in the form of Kratos' son Atreus.

At this point, the changes look like they will work well within the series, and they will need to, because the developers are not looking to move away from those new elements anytime soon.

Spotted recently by PlayStation Lifestyle, Sony Santa Monica senior community strategist Aaron Kaufman sat down for an interview with "Jagat Review" to discuss the upcoming game.

During that interview, Kaufman was asked about the future direction of the franchise and if Kratos would remain onboard or if other mythologies will be explored.

In response, Kaufman noted that the franchise is still all about Kratos and his evolution as a character.

Kaufman added that the upcoming "God of War" game will mark the start of chapter two for the now bearded protagonist. Kaufman admitted that they still haven't completely mapped out where the series will go from here, though he did note that they currently want to stay within the realm of Norse mythology. Perhaps more importantly, Kaufman confirmed that Atreus is not going to be a "one-off" character.

Moving forward, the series is expected to continue exploring the relationship between Kratos and Atreus.

It's unclear exactly what kind of impact retaining Atreus will have on future games, though there are intriguing possibilities.

Maybe down the line, an older, more battle-hardened Atreus could be featured in the series and perhaps even portrayed as Kratos' equal. It is also possible that Atreus would take over the franchise for his father if he proves popular enough with the fans.

Kaufman shared plenty of potentially very good news during that interview, but arguably the best revelation for fans is that the upcoming "God of War" game is expected to be the start of something new.