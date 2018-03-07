Facebook courtesy of God of War Kratos and his son Atreus will be facing many challenges inside the new 'God of War' PS4 game

Because developers are changing things up in the new "God of War" PlayStation 4 game by choosing to feature locations inspired by Norse mythology as the main settings, there are fans out there who are still wondering exactly how things will come together.

Obviously, players will not be able to know everything about how the game unfolds and ends until they can actually go through it themselves, but the developers have provided some new details that can at least give them an idea of what to expect.

A new podcast focused on the game featured lead environment concept artist Luke Berliner and lead environment artist Nate Stephens talking about the different locations that are set to be featured, and the folks over at DualShockers have provided a handy recap of the revelations.

Among the more interesting topics discussed in the podcast were the realms of Norse mythology, specifically about how they would be featured in the new game.

As some fans may know, there are nine realms in Norse mythology and they are going to be involved in the upcoming game's story. Protagonist Kratos will even learn how to move between these different realms.

The realms are also involved in the main story, and players will have to explore each one in a particular order.

According to Norse-Mythology.net, the nine realms are Helheim, Niflheim, Svartalfheim, Muspelheim, Jotunheim, Midgard, Vanaheim, Alfheim and Asgard.

Interestingly enough, it sounds like narrative elements are going to be baked into the designs of realms themselves.

Considering how different the realms are from one another in terms of environmental elements, players may also need to accomplish varied tasks to make it through each one successfully. Each realm could even feature a boss of its own that Kratos will have to vanquish in order to continue his journey.

Players will be able to visit the different realms for themselves as soon as the "God of War" PS4 game is released on April 20.