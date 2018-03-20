'God of War' PS4 News: TV Commercial Highlights Atreus the Combatant

Atreus will be able to help out his father, Kratos, in the game by keeping combos going

PlayStation official website The 'God of War' PS4 game featuring the father and son duo of Kratos and Atreus will be released on April 20

Kratos will be accompanied by his son Atreus in the new "God of War" PS4 game. That's a fact most fans probably know by now, but what they may still be unaware of is just how helpful this young man can be.

Over the course of the aforementioned game's development, the people working on it have taken the time to assure fans that Atreus is not going to be a burden and that he is even the opposite of that.

Now, a new TV commercial for the game highlights how Atreus is going to help his dear old dad out whenever enemies are around.

The commercial begins with Atreus attempting to hit a target with his bow and arrow. He misses and he's clearly disappointed, but that's not an indicator of his fighting acumen.

As the commercial continues, viewers can see how Atreus grows as a combatant and how he is fearless in battle, just like his father.

It even seems like he can really help his dad out of a tough spot, as in one scene he is shown shooting an arrow into the ground that in turn electrifies the enemies located nearby.

Maybe Atreus can't just rip enemies apart like his dad can, but it's clear that he can hold his own during a fight.

Players will even have control over how much Atreus will help during a fight inside the "God of War" PS4 game.

Speaking previously to Game Informer, lead gameplay engineer Jeet Shroff shared that while Atreus will help keep combos going on his own, players will still be the one to decide if they want to have him stun an enemy or something similar. A command button will be present in the game, and players will be able to use that to direct Atreus.

Atreus will be joining his father Kratos in the upcoming "God of War" PS4 game, and it seems like players will be thankful to have the young man around.