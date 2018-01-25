'God of War' PS4 Release Date Set in April, Confirms Sony

Sony PlayStation Promo image for "God of War."

Video game fans now have confirmation that "God of War" will be released for the PlayStation 4 in April.

The news was confirmed through a blog post written by Cory Barlog of Sony Santa Monica Studios, the division that is developing "God of War."

"I would love to write a long blog post here but, apparently, I have a game to get done by 4/20 so I gotta get back to work as soon as possible," Barlog wrote.

To increase the fans' excitement, the announcement came coupled with the game's latest trailer where fans got a sneak peek on the new adventure that series protagonist Kratos will experience alongside his son and protege, Atreus.

As the trailer hints, Kratos will have to complete his mission while also dealing with how he reveals his true nature to his son. At one point in the video, he was seen teaching Atreus the importance of gaining control over their weapons and power.

Meanwhile, in Barlog's blog post, the developer also revealed the pre-order offers and special editions of the game.

The Collector's Edition comes with a 9-inch statue of Kratos and Atreus made by Gentle Giant, a cloth map, a steelbook case to store the game's copy, 2-inch Huldra Brothers carvings, and an exclusive lithograph for $129.99.

Meanwhile, all the mentioned items are also available on the Stone Mason Edition plus more exclusive offers that include a Stone Mason's ring, a keychain of Mimir's head, 2-inch Norse and troll carvings, and an in-game Defender of the Chosen Shield skin all for $149.99.

Players who are looking to purchase the digital copy of the game can also pre-order a Deluxe Edition for $69.99 that comes with the full game download, digital copies of an artbook and comics based on the "God of War" story, the Death's Vow armor set, a dynamic theme, and an Exile's Guardian shield.

Those who are based in the United States and Canada will also get a physical item, the Kratos and Atreus pin, exclusive to every pre-order of the game's Digital Deluxe Edition.

"God of War" will be available on PlayStation 4 on April 20.