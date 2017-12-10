'God of War' Release Date: The One Big Change on Atreus Sony Is Keen on Making

(Photo: Sony Santa Monica) A promotional image for "God of War."

Atreus will keep much of what he thinks to himself when "God of War" is officially released.

This is following Sony's realization that the son of Kratos came out a bit too talkative in the trailer they showed at the Paris Games Week.

Atreus basically commented on every single thing that happens during the "God of War" combat, something that Sony failed to notice during the play testing.

At the PlayStation Experience (PSX) 2017 event, game director Cory Barlog noted that the character will not have a lot to say in the final build of the game, at least compared with his massive talk time in the build of "God of War" showed in the abovementioned event.

We were still building the system for the kid's ability to talk in-game, the banter system as we call it. So Artreus in the game wasn't talking a lot. So when we made this video, I was dropping the audio in without us having play tested it. So I [treated] this video a little bit like it was a giant play test of the world. So [when] we discovered as we sent it out and a play test was happening almost the same time as this was coming, we were like "oh man he talks too much. We need [him to] chill out a little bit." So it was a fantastic realization.

What Barlog and his team intend to keep in "God of War" from the Paris Games Week trailer is the frantic and fast-paced combat system the video game series is known for.

Indeed, the game will keep players pretty busy. According to play testers during the PSX 2017 where the game was presented, it will take between 25 to 35 hours to complete.

Unfortunately, there is no word yet on when "God of War" will be out although a previous leak hinted a March 2018 release date.