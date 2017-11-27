'Godless' Renewed or Canceled? Netflix Undecided But Stars Don't Want to Return

Netflix's "Godless" debuted with seven episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The miniseries received favorable reviews that might prompt viewers to ask if there could be a second season.

Facebook/Godless Netflix's western series "Godless" is only a limited seven-episode offering.

The streaming platform has not announced a "Godless" follow up since the show just came out. The stars, however, already made it clear they're not likely going to sign up for another season.

Sam Waterston (Marshal John Cook) told The Hollywood Reporter that there won't likely be a second season of "Godless" anymore. He knew that writer, director and executive producer Scott Frank was not thinking about season 2 when he wrote and created the show.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Whitey Winn) was more explicit about what he really thinks of a second season. He believes "Godless" was a properly fleshed out series from beginning to the end in one season.

"At some point, it becomes some sort of money-maker thing and I think as a viewer you can see that and sense that," he expressed regarding having a season 2.

Netflix promoted "Godless" as a limited series but time will tell if it will potentially get a follow up, especially if viewers want more from the story, as per Romper. HBO's "Big Little Lies" was in a similar boat when it debuted in 2016. It followed the story based on just one novel but the network asked for a second season pitch following critics and viewers praises.

Meanwhile, Frank originally wrote "Godless" as a screenplay for at least two years. This was his first shot at a western but his friend, director Steven Soderbergh, told him to turn his movie into a miniseries.

"TV is taking more risks than movies are now," Frank said. "Movies are resistant to make a western because they just don't travel well and it's hard to make money overseas."

Netflix took interest in the miniseries when the executives read the initial script. Frank was glad to get a chance to do seven episodes because he was able to write the story better.

Subscribers to Netflix can access all episodes of "Godless" at their convenience on the streaming platform. The show has been on the site since Wednesday, Nov. 22.