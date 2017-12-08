God's Call to Bring the Gospel to the Prisons

Bill Hybels, founder of Willow Creek Community Church in Illinois, is glad he didn't pass away in his mid 50s. If he did, he would have had to explain to God why he never visited a prisoner.

The long-time megachurch pastor made this statement at his church on Sunday as thousands of attendees prepared to pack Christmas bags for inmates as they have done for the past four years. This year, every inmate in the state of Illinois will be receiving a Christmas gift bag.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/megachurch-pastor-bill-hybels-jesus-was-blindingly-clear-on-engaging-prisoners-208994/