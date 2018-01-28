Godzilla Anime Official Site Teaser poster for the upcoming second Godzilla movie, “Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle).” slated for release in 2018.

Was humanity being just a tad too ambitious when they decided to take Earth back from the King of Destruction on "Godzilla: Kaijuu Wakusei (Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters)"?

It may have seemed like so, especially when the giant monster made its grand appearance near the end of the movie, which is only the first of a planned trilogy. Despite all of their powerful technologies and every sweat they poured on their preparations, humanity did not stand a chance when Godzilla decided to fight back and reiterate his claim on Earth.

He is now King, and the planet belongs to the monsters. Humanity has no place in their turf anymore. However, the fight has only just begun, it seems. A post-credit scene revealed that Yuko Tani, who was among the group of returning humans who endeavored to take Godzilla on, has managed to survive and is now under the care of what looks to be a race of humans who have somehow managed to make a living on what has now become a monster planet.

What could this mean for humanity's goal of taking their homeland back? And how does this revelation connect to the upcoming second movie titled, "Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle)"?

Will the sequel pick up immediately where the first movie ended, or will the narrative allow for some time to pass in order to give humanity enough time to study their enemy and hopefully have a better chance against it the second time around?

"Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters" is the first feature-length anime featuring the iconic monster, Godzilla. It was first released in Japan last year in November and was directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita. Gen Urobuchi wrote the screenplay, while Japanese 3DCG animation studio, Polygon Pictures took care of the animation.

It is the 32nd overall Godzilla movie and is currently streaming on Netflix in 190 countries in Japanese and seven other dubbed languages, and with 23 subtitled languages.

"Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi," the second movie in the series is expected to be released sometime in May.