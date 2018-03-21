A brand new key visual for the upcoming "Godzilla" anime movie titled "Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle" has been released, teasing one last hope for the people of Earth in the face of a ruthless ruler.

The image shows Mechagodzilla, a super-weapon built to reclaim the planet now conquered by Godzilla Earth, the immortal incarnation of the king of the monsters who first wreaked havoc in "Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters."

Fans are also advised to pay attention to the different facial expressions of the characters, teasing oncoming danger for the people they love.

Toho Animation/Polygon Pictures The official key visual for "Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle"

"Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle" immediately picks up from the first movie, where the world is left at the mercy of the 100,000 ton immortal giant with protagonist Haruo Sakaki imprisoned in a secluded area.

As per the summary posted on the official "Godzilla" website with translation by Crunchyroll, Haruo is rescued by the girl shown in the first movie's post-credit scenes. She is revealed to be Miana, who hails from the mysterious tribe of Futua.

Her tribe happens to be the remaining descendants of humanity left behind on Earth after the initial evacuation and with the help of Mechagodzilla, will fight to the death to end Godzilla Earth's reign once and for all.

On the other hand, "Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle" also sees Galu Gu, the leader of the Bilusaludo, learn that Houtua's spears are sourced from the "nanometal," the same material used to build Mechagodzilla and one that should have been destroyed at the foot of Mount Fuji a long time ago.

Apart from the release of the official poster, it is also revealed that XAI will return to perform the official theme song for the sequel, which is titled "The Sky Falls."

"Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle" will be released on May 18.