Godzilla Anime Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming full-length CGI animated monster movie, "Godzilla: Kaijuu Wakusei (Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters)," premiering on Netflix in January.

The 2017 full-length Japanese anime film, "Godzilla: Kaijuu Wakusei (Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters)" is coming to Netflix this month.

The film, which was previously shown in Japan in November of last year, is part of a planned anime trilogy featuring the legendary monster, Godzilla, which has become a worldwide pop culture icon since its inception in Ishiro Honda's 1954 film simply titled, "Godzilla."

According to the official trailer released on Netflix Japan's YouTube Channel, the anime film is set on earth 20,000 years into the future and features a battle between humankind and what could well be the largest Godzilla in pop culture history. The preview also teases the film's ending theme titled "WHITE OUT," which is performed the Japanese singer XAI.

The video also reveals that aside from Godzilla, other monstrous creatures have also emerged to roam the earth, and in order to battle them, humans have come to build various types of mecha. But could this really be enough to help humans get rid of these monsters, and thus reclaim their right on Earth?

The film is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita for Polygon Pictures. The story concept and screenplay are credited to Gen Urobuchi, who is also in charge of the series composition together with Yuusuke Kozaki.

Cast members include Mamoru Miyano, who provides the voice of the protagonist, Haruo Sakaki; Takahiro Sakurai, who voices Metphies; and Kana Hanazawa as Yuko Tani, among others.

"Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters" premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 17, on Netflix and will stream in 190 countries in Japanese and seven other dubbed languages, and with 23 subtitled languages.

On the other hand, the second film in the series titled, "Godzilla: Kessen Kidou Zoushoku Toshi (Godzilla: The City Mechanized for the Final Battle)" has been scheduled for release in Japan in May.