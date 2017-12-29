Golden Globes 2018 Date, Host, Nominees and Everything To Know

The holiday season is also awards season in Hollywood. The Golden Globes 2018, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) handles, will kick off the festivities and honors.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's new Golden Globe statuettes are shown during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2009.

The awards night will beam live across the world on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC from the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The HFPA picked Seth Meyers to host the special night.

In its 75th year, the Golden Globes will give Oprah Winfrey with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Previous recipients of this high honor include Meryl Streep (2017), Denzel Washington (2016), George Clooney (2015) and Woody Allen (2014).

"As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer, and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today," HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement. "Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards."

Among the expected stars to appear as Golden Globes presenters are Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman"), Emma Watson ("Beauty and the Beast"), Alicia Vikander ("Tomb Raider"), Neil Patrick Harris ("A Series of Unfortunate Events"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor") and Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Avengers"). Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is the Golden Globe 2018's Ambassador. She will help with the HFPA's charity efforts.

Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" leads this year's nominees in the film category. Steven Spielberg's "The Post" is also a strong contender. In the television category, HBO's "Big Little Lies" dominate the nominations with its stars -- Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard -- vying for acting trophies. The full list of nominees was revealed last Dec. 11.

Catch the Golden Globes 2018 awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.