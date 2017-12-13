Golden Globes 2018: Fans Criticize Award-Giving Body for Snubbing 'Wonder Woman'

Facebook/Wonder Woman Fans are not happy that Golden Globes snubbed "Wonder Woman."

Fans have criticized the Golden Globes for not including "Wonder Woman" in the roster of its nominees for next month's award ceremony.

The list of the Golden Globes 2018 nominees is out, and fans are not happy that the award-giving body has snubbed "Wonder Woman" totally. After all, for many, the Gal Gadot-starrer and Patty Jenkins-directed movie should have earned, at least, one nomination in any of Golden Globe's categories.

Many have pointed out that Golden Globes seems to snub quality movies that are directed by women, including "Wonder Woman." One, for instance, pointed out that, while the movie "Lady Bird" got a total score of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it failed to score a nomination from the award-giving body, simply because the movie was directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig.

Some, on the other hand, have observed that the award-giving body seems to deliberately ignore superhero movies even if they are of good quality. Some fans believe that, apart from "Wonder Woman," superhero movies like "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Captain Underpants" should have scored nominations, too.

Hope is not lost for "Wonder Woman" as far as an award is concerned, though. After all, the Academy has yet to release its list of nominees for the Oscars 2018 awards. As it was reported that the movie is campaigning for the Oscars, fans can only hope that the fate of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie in the most prestigious award-giving body will be different from that of the Golden Globes.

Nonetheless, whether "Wonder Woman" scores a nomination in the Oscars 2018 or not, Jenkins is already happy with its outcome. After all, with the movie raking in $821,763,408 as its worldwide gross, it has earned the distinction for being superhero origin movie of all time.

"When you're making a movie it's completely all consuming; there are many things you don't have time to think about. I certainly wasn't thinking about the Oscars. It's just not something you consider when you make these kinds of movies. I did the best that I could, but you kind of assume you're not going to be considered for that kind of thing," Jenkins said earlier in an interview.