Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry Out for at Least Two Weeks With Sprained Right Ankle

Golden State Warriors fans collectively held their breath as they watched All-Star guard Stephen Curry walk gingerly off the court and headed to the locker room in the final minute of their 125–115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

But after undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam in Charlotte on Tuesday, the Warriors announced that Curry suffered no structural damage on his right ankle. It was just a sprain and he would be reevaluated in two weeks.

Curry was going for a steal when he stepped on Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore's foot and twisted his right ankle, and the Warriors had to be a little worried because this was the same ankle he had two separate surgeries on earlier in his career.

The two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) most valuable player actually came out of the arena on crutches with a walking boot on his ankle, but he would tell reporters that the X-rays came back negative and they were for precautionary purposes only.

The Warriors will surely feel his absence, but they have enough firepower on the roster to keep winning games even if he's sidelined for a couple of weeks or more.

"There's no need to rush him back, but it's definitely not good ... He hasn't had that [ankle] issue in years. He'll be back and he'll be stronger than ever. I just want him to take his time and feel 100 percent again," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said, via ESPN.

"Hopefully he gets better quick, but we also want him to take his time and make sure that thing's 100 percent. It sucks, man. Late in the game like that and for him to be on crutches, hopefully it gets better," forward Kevin Durant added.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 23 games this season.