Golden State Warriors NBA Trade Rumors: JaVale McGee Could Be Moved Ahead of the Trade Deadline

(Photo: Reuters/Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY SportsReuters) Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and center JaVale McGee (1) and guard Stephen Curry (30) react in the closing the seconds of a 128-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers to clinch game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center, April 24, 2017.

The Golden State Warriors had to do something to clear up the logjam at the center position, and it looks like JaVale McGee may be the odd man out.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, a source has confirmed the veteran center is on the trading block.

"The Warriors are open to trading center JaVale McGee, The Chronicle has confirmed with a source with knowledge of the front office's thinking. The question now: Will a team be willing to give the defending NBA champions what they're looking for?" Letourneau wrote in his report.

"To unload McGee and his one-year, veteran-minimum contract of $2.1 million, the Warriors would likely need a future asset — think second-round pick — or a backup guard," he added.

Letourneau's report came a day after The Athletic's Marcus Thompson said the Milwaukee Bucks are considering trading for McGee.

Well, the Warriors do have to free up a roster spot for guard Quinn Cook once his two-way contract expires, so they had to move someone sooner rather than later.

"We'll see what happens," Kevin Durant said on Wednesday when he was asked about the recent trade rumors, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "Around this time in the league, anything can happen. It's a business," he added.

McGee hasn't really played much this season, and he probably won't see much court time anytime soon as Jordan Bell continues to eat up minutes at the center position. The former University of Nevada standout is only averaging 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds this season while playing in under nine minutes a game.

Bell and Zaza Pachulia are expected to get most of the playing time at center, but McGee also has to compete for playing time against David West, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones. All-Star forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green will also log minutes at the center position since the Warriors like to go small.