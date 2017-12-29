Golden State Warriors NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant Says Team Not Worried About Rumors

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports) Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) argues with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng (5) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena, April 4, 2017.

JaVale McGee has become a fan favorite since he joined the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2017, but he has become the subject of trade rumors recently due to his diminished role with the team.

In the past few days, reports from The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau and NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole seem to indicate that the Warriors are considering moving McGee before the trade deadline in February, and the Milwaukee Bucks have been mentioned as one of the teams interested in acquiring his services.

Hearing a teammate's name get mentioned in trade rumors can be unsettling for players who are fighting for a spot in the rotation. That's because it will get them to think they may be on the trading block as well. However, All-Star forward Kevin Durant has recently told reporters that they haven't let the rumors bother them.

"I don't think anybody here is worried about it. I haven't been thinking about it. I don't get into the front office stuff. I don't really know what's going on. I feel like from the mood everybody is going to be here. Hopefully that is so, but we will see what happens," Durant said, via ClutchPoints.

"Around this time in the league, anything can happen. It's a business. It's more business than basketball. Teams are going to make moves to try and dethrone us as champs. That's the exciting thing about the NBA," he added.

Well, McGee has to be a little worried about the trade rumors because he's the one being mentioned. However, getting traded may not be such a bad thing because it will give him the opportunity to play extended minutes with another team.

McGee is only averaging 3.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in eight minutes per game this season.