(Photo: Reuters/Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports) Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) dunks the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Noah Vonleh (21) in the first half of game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center, April 24, 2017.

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee appears to be on the trading block.

According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, McGee's name has come up in trade talks between the Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Nothing is imminent, but the Bucks are on the market for a center and the Warriors are overstocked," Thompson said in his report.

"McGee hasn't been happy with his minutes. This is on top of not being happy the Warriors only offered him a minimum contract back in the offseason and told him the starting role wasn't on the table. McGee isn't causing problems at all, but it only makes sense to consider moving him if another team is interested. McGee has value, but it is generally the same as what Bell provides," he added.

Thompson said the Bucks also asked about the availability of starting center Zaza Pachulia and rookie big man Jordan Bell. However, the Warriors are not interested in parting ways with Bell, for obvious reasons.

McGee hasn't played much lately due to the emergence of Bell and the Warriors can afford to part ways with him since they have a handful of role players who can play center. Starting forwards Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have logged minutes at center as well in small-ball lineups.

The former University of Nevada standout is known more for the collection of bloopers throughout his career, but he managed to revitalize his career during last season's championship run with the Warriors.

McGee is still an elite rim protector. Unfortunately, he hasn't played much this year and they may be willing to ship him to Milwaukee in an outright salary dump.

McGee is averaging 3.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in under nine minutes a game this season. He's also shooting 60 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line.