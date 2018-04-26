Curry will be supervising the production of content via his new company known as Unanimous Media

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry attempts a jumper against the Washington Wizards

Steph Curry is best known for being the dynamic playmaker who has helped lead the Golden State Warriors to three Finals trips, winning two NBA championships along the way, and with him expected to return from injury soon, the franchise is again being regarded as the leading candidate to win the title this year.

Curry's not resting on his laurels however, and it seems that while he was busy preparing to get back to the court, he was also preoccupied with hammering out a new entertainment deal.

According to a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter, Curry has signed a "wide-ranging, multiyear development deal" with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Curry's new production company that emerged as part of the deal is known as Unanimous Media, and for those who are unaware, that name is a not so subtle nod to the award the Warriors guard won back in 2016 when he was named as the first-ever unanimous MVP in the history of the NBA.

As for what kind of content fans can expect to see from Curry and Unanimous Media, the 30-year-old is expected to turn his attention towards creating faith-based and family-friendly content.

Over the years, Curry has spoken about his Christian faith on numerous occasions, even taking some time out during awards speeches to discuss how important his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is.

Curry has also revealed that some of the gestures he does on the court as well as some of the pieces of equipment he wears possess greater meaning relating to his Christian faith.

Commenting on the deal, Curry shared that he is "blessed" to have a platform like the one provided to him by Sony Pictures Entertainment and he wants to use this opportunity that he has been given to leave a lasting and positive impact on people all over the world.

Curry also stated that completing the deal with Sony was a "foregone conclusion."

Aside from Curry, other important people who will be prominently involved with Unanimous Media are CEO Jeron Smith, CCO Erick Peyton and executive vice president for brand strategy and global partnerships Jeffrey Godsick. Bryan Smiley, who serves as vice president of production at Columbia Pictures, will also be on hand to oversee the development of motion picture content.

At this point, specific details about the kinds of content Unanimous Media will provide remain unavailable, though more details about those should be made available soon.

Beyond the family and faith-based content, Unanimous Media is also expected to produce some sports-related content.

As the company grows, there's also a chance that it will be involved in gaming and electronics.

The headquarters of Unanimous Media will be located on Sony Pictures Entertainment's studio lot in Culver City, CA.

More news about Curry's latest entertainment venture should be made available in the near future and fans of his can also expect him to make a return to the court sooner rather than later as the Warriors continue their current run through the 2018 NBA playoffs.