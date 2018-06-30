Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry Tallies Another Win, Has Top Selling Jersey Among NBA Players

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry attempts a jumper against the Washington Wizards

Winning helps boost popularity, and apparently, it does wonders for jersey sales, too. The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry can attest to that.

According to a new press release from NBA.com, Curry had the top-selling jersey among all players for the months of April through June.

Curry nabbing the top spot is really no surprise. The two-time MVP and now three-time NBA champion has seen his popularity skyrocket in recent years due to his exciting style of play and the Warriors winning consistently under his leadership.

Curry first burst on to the national scene during his college days with the Davidson Wildcats as he dazzled crowds with his sharpshooting displays.

After getting drafted into the NBA in 2009, it took Curry a few years to fully tap into his potential, but once he did, there was no looking back.

Curry is now one of the more popular professional athletes in the world, so it only makes sense that he's got a top-selling jersey.

Also, it's worth noting that this is not the first time Curry has earned this type of distinction, as his jersey has been a popular item for a while now.

Trailing behind Curry on the list of NBA players with the top-selling jerseys are the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons in the fifth spot, fourth place finisher Kevin Durant who also currently plays for the Warriors, Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics is in third, and ending up in second place is LeBron James, though there's a chance he could have a new jersey for next season.

Players whose jerseys could become more popular in years to come include Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics who is coming off an impressive rookie campaign, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers who is one of the most active players on social media as well as a beast on the court, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, a player who could vault himself into the MVP conversation sometime in the near future.